How to Watch Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Clemson Tigers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Clemson Tigers face the Presbyterian Blue Hose from Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

The Clemson vs. Presbyterian game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game on ACC Network Extra with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on Sling TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Presbyterian on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Presbyterian game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network Extra

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels

Presbyterian vs. Clemson Game Preview: Clemson welcomes Presbyterian in 2021-22 season opener

Presbyterian (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of South Carolina schools are set to face off as Clemson begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose. Presbyterian went 7-15 last year, while Clemson ended up 16-8.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 52.6 points per game last year. The Tigers offense scored 66 points per contest on their way to a 6-1 record against non-ACC competition. Presbyterian went 1-2 against non-conference schools last season.

