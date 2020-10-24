How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #1 Clemson Tigers face the Syracuse Orange from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT

TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Syracuse Preview

About Clemson vs Syracuse Matchup

Clemson has been nearly flawless this season and its starts with Trevor Lawrence at QB. Syracuse is going to have its hand full but is leading the nation with a +11 turnover margin. Last season, Syracuse got demolished by Clemson by 35 — and don’t expect it to be very different this season.