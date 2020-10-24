 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #1 Clemson Tigers face the Syracuse Orange from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
ACC Network$79.99-^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ACC Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: ACC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: ACC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Clemson vs. Syracuse Preview

About Clemson vs Syracuse Matchup

Clemson has been nearly flawless this season and its starts with Trevor Lawrence at QB. Syracuse is going to have its hand full but is leading the nation with a +11 turnover margin. Last season, Syracuse got demolished by Clemson by 35 — and don’t expect it to be very different this season.