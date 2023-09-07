 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC CBS Fox Cleveland Browns Amazon Prime Video Paramount Plus

How to Watch Cleveland Browns Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Gridiron football returns on the professional level this week! The 2023 Cleveland Browns season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET when the team faces the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns finished 7-10 last season and are hoping to surprise analysts around the league with a bounce-back year in 2023. The Browns play on ABC, CBS, Fox, Paramount+, and Prime Video this year, and fans can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns Season

About 2023 Cleveland Browns Season

All eyes will be on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this year, who will get his first full season playing with the team in 2023. Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 after myriad allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against the signal-caller. Running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and pass rusher Myles Garrett are among the Browns’ star players looking to help the team make it back to the playoffs this year.

The NFL’s flexible scheduling rules take effect in Week 5 and beyond this season. Take a look at the current 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Sept. 18 2 8:15 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers (“MNF”) ABC
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans CBS
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens CBS
Oct. 8 5 BYE
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Oct. 22 7 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts CBS
Oct. 29 8 4:05 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks Fox
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals CBS
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens Fox
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Nov. 26 12 4:05 p.m. @ Denver Broncos Fox
Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams Fox
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars CBS
Dec. 17 15 TBD vs. Chicago Bears TBD
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS
Dec. 28 17 8:15 p.m. vs. New York Jets (“TNF”) Prime Video
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Cincinnati Bengals TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on DIRECTV STREAM?

The DIRECTV-Nexstar retransmission dispute has knocked Fox off the air in Cleveland, so any Browns games on that channel aren’t available on DIRECTV STREAM for now.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on ESPN+?

Once, when the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 on “MNF.”

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Hulu + Live TV?

Absolutely, Hulu + Live TV carries all channels needed to stream the Browns in Cleveland.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Paramount+?

Yes, any time the Browns are available to watch on CBS, their game will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Peacock?

As the schedule currently stands, there are no Browns games slated to appear on NBC or Peacock this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Prime Video?

Once, for the Browns’ “Thursday Night Football” tilt against the New York Jets in Week 17.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Sling TV?

Sling TV does not offer ABC, CBS, or Fox in Cleveland, so not this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Browns or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cleveland Browns on YouTube TV?

Definitely, since ABC, CBS, and Fox are available with a YouTube TV subscription in the Cleveland market.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
ABC---
CBS---$11.99
Fox---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, CBS, and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Preview the 2023 Cleveland Browns Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.