How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Week 5 Game Live Online on October 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+. You can watch it on either their Essential or Premium tiers.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can You Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

If the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. You would be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Stream

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Preview: Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert

CLEVELAND (AP) — Big arm. Big plays. Big future.

It’s easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up.

“Look at him behind the center,” Johnson said, raising his arm over his head for emphasis. “He’s like 6-9.”

Well, Herbert’s only listed at 6-foot-6, and that’s hardly the most impressive number associated with him.

The 24-year-old QB has passed for an NFL-leading 1,250 yards as he leads the Chargers (2-2) and the league’s top-rated passing attack into Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns (2-2), whose defensive backfield has been prone to fourth-quarter breakdowns.

Johnson knows that had better not happen against Herbert.

“They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” he said. “We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched.

“If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”

Herbert has done it to the Browns before. He threw for 398 yards with four touchdowns in the Chargers’ 47-42 win over Cleveland last season, when the Browns’ secondary showed some leakiness.

“They bust sometimes,” said Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who caught TDs of 72 and 42 yards in last year’s game. “Sometimes they let up their communication back there. The safety cut or the corner not taking a post route or anything like that.

“Sometimes just a communication thing.”

The Browns thought they had cleaned up their issues. But the Atlanta Falcons burned them for a 42-yard play in the fourth quarter last week as Cleveland let Olamide Zaccheaus run open to make a catch and set up the go-ahead field goal.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is confident his group has ironed out its communication challenges. Now it’s about execution for the Browns, who are allowing a league-worst 12.5 points in the fourth quarter.

They gave up 17 in Week 1 to Carolina, 17 in Week 2 to the New York Jets and 13 against the Falcons.

“It’s one of those things where you just you want to win games by two or three touchdowns, but it doesn’t happen in the NFL,” Woods said. “All of our games came down to literally the last play of the game or the last series.

“You just have to have the mental toughness to understand that is how the games are going to go.”

GARRETT GOING

The Browns expect All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to return after he missed last week while recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash.

Garrett, who needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career mark, suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after he flipped his Porsche while speeding.

Garrett’s absence strained a defensive front also missing Jadeveon Clowney, who missed his second game with a sprained ankle. Clowney tested the ankle this week, but is concerned about coming back too soon and risk missing more time.

“I want to go bad,” Clowney said. “It would be great to have the whole front back.”

Cleveland’s pass rush hasn’t been the same the past two weeks, and without Garrett and Clowney a week ago, the Falcons rolled up 202 yards rushing.

WATSON WATCH

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to return to the Browns on Monday while serving his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson has not been allowed at Cleveland’s training facility since Aug. 30. He’s been undergoing counseling and treatment, and per league rules, he’s permitted back after five weeks of his suspension.

Watson, who signed a five-year $240 million contract with Cleveland in March, can attend team meetings and work out but can’t practice until Nov. 14.

STALEY’S HOMECOMING

On his last trip to FirstEnergy Stadium, Chargers coach Brandon Staley recruited high school players. This visit will fulfill a dream.

Staley grew up in Perry, Ohio, less than an hour from Cleveland’s lakefront stadium. He was a Browns fan as a kid, and after facing them twice on the road, he’ll finally get to coach against them in his backyard.

“That was always my dream,” Staley said of coaching a game in Cleveland. “I went to games at the old stadium. With their franchise, in the last couple of years, they’ve really improved. Those fans are going to come alive when they have a team to root for.”

BALANCING ACT

In the air, the Chargers are superb. On the ground, not so much.

While Los Angeles leads the league with 307.3 yards passing per game, the Chargers are last in rushing at 64.5 yards. They showed signs of life last week against Houston as Austin Ekeler ran for 60 yards, two touchdowns and had two carries over 10 yards for the first time this season.

“It’s not necessarily where we need to be but it’s a step in the right direction. I did get some runs and now I’m starting to get a feel for it,” Ekeler said. “I was able to put a couple in the end zone for the run game, you know, for one game, but can I do it again?”

In last year’s win over the Browns, he became the fifth player since 1991 with three scrimmage touchdowns in the fourth quarter.