How to Watch New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 22, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Browns face the New York Giants from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WNBC, and WEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

In Cleveland the game is streaming on WEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on WNBC, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

New York WNYT (NBC/13 - Albany)

WSTM (NBC/3 - Syracuse)

WFXV (FOX/33 - Utica)

WICZ (FOX/40 - Binghamton)

WETM (18.2 - Elmira)

WWTI (CW/50.2 - Watertown NY)

WTIC (FOX/61 - Hartford)

WFFF (FOX/44 - Burlington VT) Cleveland WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus)

WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo)

WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown)

WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.