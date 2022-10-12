How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Bally Sports Great Lakes, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-