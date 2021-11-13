How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Boston visits Cleveland after overtime win against Milwaukee

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 202.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Celtics’ 122-113 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the NBA with 25.0 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.2.

The Celtics are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 23.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 102.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.9 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).