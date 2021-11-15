How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Tatum, Celtics take on the Cavaliers

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Monday.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 48.0 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.6.

The Celtics are 5-6 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 22.5 assists per game led by Dennis Schroder averaging 5.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 91-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Schroder is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 23.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 101.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (knee), Al Horford: out (back), Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).