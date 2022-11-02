 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Cavs vs. Celtics Last Game

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland faces Boston, looks for 6th straight victory

Boston Celtics (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its five-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Cleveland went 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Boston went 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 132-123 in overtime on Oct. 28, with Caris LeVert scoring 41 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

