How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Brooklyn takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (12-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Cleveland trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.1.

The Nets are 10-4 in conference games. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 18 the Nets won 109-99 led by 27 points from James Harden, while Ricky Rubio scored 25 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points per game.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Nets: Paul Millsap: day to day (personal), Joe Harris: day to day (ankle), Kevin Durant: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).