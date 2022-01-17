How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Cleveland. He leads the the NBA scoring 29.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 14-9 in conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.8.

The Nets are 19-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Cavaliers 117-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 23. Durant led the Nets with 27 points, and Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.6 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (ineligble to play), James Johnson: out (illness), Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (foot), Kevin Durant: day to day (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).