How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Ball, Hornets to visit Garland, Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets (30-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 21-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is the best team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 102.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Hornets are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 5-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 102-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ball is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).