How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Cleveland

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (17-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is fourth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the league scoring 14.0 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeRozan is scoring 26.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.4 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dylan Windler: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (calf).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Alex Caruso: out (hamstring), DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Coby White: out (covid-19).

