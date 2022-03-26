How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Chicago plays Cleveland on 5-game road skid

Chicago Bulls (42-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Cleveland looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in division games. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.4.

The Bulls are 9-5 against the rest of the division. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won 101-91 in the last meeting on March 13. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Zach LaVine averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.8 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 25 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan: out (adductor), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).