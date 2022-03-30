How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Dallas visits Cleveland on 3-game road slide

Dallas Mavericks (47-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 214

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Mavericks face Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 24-14 at home. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are 20-17 in road games. Dallas averages 106.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-96 in the last meeting on Nov. 30. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.5 points and 8.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Doncic is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger).