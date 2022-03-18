How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Cleveland

Denver Nuggets (42-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 21-12 in home games. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.3.

The Nuggets have gone 22-15 away from home. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 8.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 99-87 in their last meeting on Oct. 26. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: day to day (illness), JaMychal Green: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).