How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on conference foe Detroit

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit meet on Friday.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: None listed.