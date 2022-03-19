How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Detroit faces Cleveland following Bey's 51-point game

Detroit Pistons (19-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Saddiq Bey scored 51 points in the Pistons’ 134-120 victory against the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers are 23-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.6 rebounds. Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers with 10.8 boards.

The Pistons are 5-8 against Central Division opponents. Detroit allows 112.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 106-103 on Feb. 25, with Hamidou Diallo scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Pistons: Chris Smith: day to day (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Killian Hayes: day to day (head), Cade Cunningham: day to day (illness), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (finger).