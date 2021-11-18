How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors face the Cavaliers

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (12-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Cleveland. He’s first in the the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-3 in home games. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 46.6 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.6.

The Warriors are 4-1 in road games. Golden State is the NBA leader with 29.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Curry is scoring 28.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Stephen Curry: day to day (hip), James Wiseman: out (knee).