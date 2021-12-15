How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on Houston, seeks 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (9-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup against Houston as winners of four games in a row.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-7 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.0 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 2-12 away from home. Houston ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).