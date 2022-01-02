How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Indiana faces Cleveland, aims to halt 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (14-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing three games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 in division games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Kevin Love shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 8-17 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists. Love is shooting 51.3% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.9 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Darius Garland: out (health protocols), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Kelan Martin: out (health and safety protocols).