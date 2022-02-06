How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: LeVert leads Indiana against Cleveland after 42-point showing

Indiana Pacers (19-35, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (32-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Caris LeVert scored 42 points in the Pacers’ 122-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is 8-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 8-25 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 9-11 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 108-104 on Jan. 2. Evan Mobley scored 24 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers. LeVert is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 103.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Domantas Sabonis: out (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).