How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Memphis faces Cleveland, aims for 4th straight road win

Memphis Grizzlies (23-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Cleveland looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-8 in home games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 11-6 on the road. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 132-121 in the last meeting on Oct. 21. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points, and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 17 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Desmond Bane is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 49.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (health protocols), Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Tyrell Terry: out (illness), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Shaq Buchanan: out (health and safety protocols), Xavier Tillman: out (health and safety protocols), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), John Konchar: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).