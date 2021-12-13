How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cavaliers face the Heat on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Heat are 10-5 in Eastern Conference play. Miami ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from deep. Dewayne Dedmon paces the Heat shooting 69.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 111-85 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 21.4 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Herro is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Duncan Robinson: day to day (quad), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).