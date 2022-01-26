How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup with Cleveland

Milwaukee Bucks (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks second in the league allowing just 102.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Bucks are 7-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 36.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 19 the Cavaliers won 119-90 led by 23 points from Cedi Osman, while Jordan Nwora scored 28 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.6 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 24.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 104.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (illness).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Wesley Matthews: out (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back).