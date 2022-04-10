How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a 19-25 record against opponents over .500.

The Bucks have gone 33-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 115-99 on Jan. 27. Kevin Love scored 25 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (hip), Luca Vildoza: out (coach’s decision).