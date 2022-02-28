How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland faces Minnesota, aims for 9th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Minnesota.

The Cavaliers are 19-9 in home games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 12.6.

The Timberwolves are 14-17 on the road. Minnesota is sixth in the league scoring 113.1 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 123-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Allen led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.3 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).