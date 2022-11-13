How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Extra, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports North Extra, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland.
Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 105.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.
Minnesota finished 46-36 overall a season ago while going 20-21 on the road. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).
Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (illness).