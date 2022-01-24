How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland hosts conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 203.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland takes on New York in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.3 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 11.0 boards.

The Knicks are 14-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 104.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 126-109 on Nov. 7. Ricky Rubio scored 37 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.8 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.3 points and 11 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 102.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).