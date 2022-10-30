How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.7 last season.

New York went 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).