How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-9 at home. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NBA with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.6.

The Thunder are 6-17 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks last in the league shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Cavaliers won 107-102 led by 27 points from Darius Garland, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.8 points and eight assists. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 42.2% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: day to day (back), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).