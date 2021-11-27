How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland plays Orlando, aims to stop home slide

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (4-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Orlando looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Cavaliers are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 6.8.

The Magic are 2-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cole Anthony averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).