How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cavaliers take on the Magic on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (20-55, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its three-game skid when the Cavaliers take on Orlando.

The Cavaliers have gone 24-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.6.

The Magic are 10-35 in conference games. Orlando averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 9-15 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 105-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Cole Anthony is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).