Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Orlando takes on Cleveland, looks to end 4-game slide

Orlando Magic (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: day to day (midfoot).

