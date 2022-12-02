How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.8 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 boards.

The Magic are 2-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Cavaliers won 103-92 led by 22 points from Evan Mobley, while Paolo Banchero scored 29 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Franz Wagner is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (illness), Kevin Love: out (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).