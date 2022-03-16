 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Embiid, 76ers set for matchup against the Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers (41-26, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He leads the the league scoring 29.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 9-4 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 25-16 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 125-119 on March 5, with Maxey scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Georges Niang averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Embiid is shooting 46.1% and averaging 32.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

