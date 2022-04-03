How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

Philadelphia 76ers (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

The 76ers are 28-19 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 109.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 118-114 on March 16, with Embiid scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.