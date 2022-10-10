How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Live Online on October 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.