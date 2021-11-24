How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland faces Phoenix on home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (14-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Phoenix looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-5 at home. Cleveland is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Suns are 6-1 on the road. Phoenix ranks ninth in the league allowing only 104.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 101-92 in the last meeting on Oct. 31. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points, and Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Booker is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15 points, 9.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 101.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (back), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (rest), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).