How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Portland faces Cleveland on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers visit Cleveland.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall last season while going 13-23 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Portland went 42-30 overall with a 22-14 record on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: None listed.