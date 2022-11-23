How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 23, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.9.

The Trail Blazers are 6-3 on the road. Portland has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.1 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).