How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Garland and the Cavaliers take on Fox and the Kings

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (11-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Sacramento Kings in a non-conference matchup.

The Cavaliers are 6-7 in home games. Cleveland is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 6-7 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA scoring 13.4 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Hield is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.5 points. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.9% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).