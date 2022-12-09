Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Online on December 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell's 43-point showing

Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -6

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland leads the league allowing only 104.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Kings are 5-6 in road games. Sacramento has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 127-120 on Nov. 10. Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 49.5% and averaging 29 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105 points, 41 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: out (back).