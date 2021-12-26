How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on December 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on Toronto, seeks 5th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (14-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Toronto trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is second in the NBA giving up only 101.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Raptors are 10-9 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 16.6 fast break points per game. OG Anunoby leads the Raptors averaging 3.9.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 102-101 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Anunoby led the Raptors with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.4 points and 7.3 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Trent Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie: out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes: out (health and safety protocols), Malachi Flynn: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: day to day (calf).