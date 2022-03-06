How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Elsewhere, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Toronto Raptors games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on Toronto, looks to end 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (34-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup against Toronto after losing three straight games.

The Cavaliers are 21-16 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland averages 106.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 144-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Raptors: David Johnson: day to day (knee), Fred VanVleet: out (knee), D.J. Wilson: out (knee), Thaddeus Young: day to day (illness), OG Anunoby: out (finger).