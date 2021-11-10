How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of four straight games.

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: day to day (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: day to day (hamstring).