How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Cavaliers take on the Wizards on 3-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (27-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup with Washington after losing three in a row.

The Cavaliers are 20-14 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 25.2 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.0.

The Wizards are 20-19 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 15-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 110-93 on Dec. 31. Bradley Beal scored 29 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 11.8 points. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).