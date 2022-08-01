How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (52-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -146, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 52-49 record overall and a 25-19 record at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has an 18-29 record in road games and a 45-56 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-45 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 17-for-48 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (forearm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)