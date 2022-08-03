MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians and Diamondbacks play to determine series winner

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (53-50, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -234, Diamondbacks +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 26-20 record in home games and a 53-50 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 19-30 record on the road and a 46-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 16-for-45 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)