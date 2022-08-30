How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Cleveland is 67-59 overall and 32-25 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has gone 30-36 in road games and 67-60 overall. The Orioles have a 45-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 9-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 44 extra base hits (21 doubles and 23 home runs). Ramon Urias is 8-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)